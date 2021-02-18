Luke Griffin: ‘Online school has been brilliant’

Luke Griffin, a pupil with a home-schooling background, enrolled at the online school Hatfield Christian School and achieved seven distinctions.

Griffin achieved 91% for Afrikaans , 96% for English, 92% for History; 96% for Life Orientation, 90% for Life Sciences, 99% for Mathematics and 98% for Physical Sciences.

“Online school has been brilliant all the way through. Although I was a remote learner, my teachers were there to support me every single step of the way. They were never more than a phone call, remote meeting or email away. I never doubted that they had my best interests at heart. I’m so grateful for all they did for me, and with me,” he said.

The matriculant, who lives in Pietermaritzburg with his family, intends to study either actuarial sciences at Stellenbosch University or a Law degree at the University of Pretoria this year.

His mom, Sandie, was his pillar of strength and encouragement.

“Matric results like this are never the work of one person. It takes a team. My mom was my cheerleader and motivator. She’s the best,” said a proud Griffin.

Graeme Holloway, executive headmaster of the Hatfield Christian School said the school was proud of the pupil’s exceptional results.

“We congratulate Luke. He has shown dedication, commitment and self-discipline since his early days with us. We were expecting a good matric from him. But this is truly exceptional. It’s testimony to the power of online education, when coupled with a student who is willing to give their best.”

Pre-covid, Griffin was an ultimate Frisbee player, but said the Covid-19 pandemic put a damper on going out and indulging in the game.

“I did not want to expose myself to the virus, especially in my matric year; I needed to stay strong and healthy. So I’d go for long walks to clear the cobwebs, or I’d catch up with friends online,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.