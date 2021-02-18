Lindiwe Mabanga: St Stithians matriculant passes with 5 distinctions

Little did Lindiwe Mabanga know that filling in the Thandulwazi scholarship forms and being accepted at St Stithians would introduce her to life changing opportunities.

Mabanga obtained 5 distinctions in: Afrikaans First Additional Language, Life Orientation, Life Sciences, Mathematics, and Physical Sciences.

The Kwathema born and bred 18-year-old said it was by luck that she heard of the scholarship to go to St Stithians and was not necessarily looking for one at the time.

“My family and I were not looking for a scholarship at the time, my parents’ friend recommended that I apply for it and try my luck. I thought I had a good chance but I also had doubts at the same time.”

Mabanga said she was surprised and excited when she received the good news from the girls’ college about being accepted for the scholarship to commence her grade 10 year.

“I was excited to go to a school where I would be afforded more opportunities, experiences and create new memories with the pupils,” she said.

Mabanga was a strong academic and participated in the Mathematics Olympiads during her grade 10, 11 and 12 years. During her grade 11 year she participated in the Afrikaans Olympiad and the Wits University Experience in Integrated Science, where she achieved a certificate of Competence from the Wits Faculties of Science, Commerce, Law and Management for her participation.

For more articles, or to view your IEB matric results, click here.

The academic also received an academic honours award and a distinction certificate with excellence in seven subjects at the grade 12 Valediction Awards Ceremony.

In addition to her commitment in the classroom, she also participated on the sports field and contributed to the cultural programme at the Girls’ College.

The pupil was a keen participant in the Marimba Band for three years and led the Djembe band as their captain in her grade 12 year.

Campus Marimba Director Mike Sibanda, described Mabanga as a very confident and talented musical student with exceptional leadership qualities.

“She was always up for new challenges, whether it was on the marimba, mbira or djembe drum. Lindiwe brought positive and vibrant energy to all the ensemble groups she performed with,” said Sibanda.

The all-rounder said she will be furthering her studies and venturing into biomedical engineering.

Mabanga said it was important to be your own person even when starting a new chapter at a new school.

“Stay true to yourself. It’s very easy to lose yourself, especially if you are like me and relocate from a place like Kwathema and attending school at St.Sthithians because maybe you want to fit in but it’s okay to be yourself and

not fit in.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.