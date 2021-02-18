Video: Devon Casey: ‘Covid gave me an opportunity to do things differently’

Devon Casey, a matriculant and former St. Stithians’ Boys College head boy has described what most people would say was a tough year as an interesting one.

The former head boy obtained seven distinctions in: English Home Language, Afrikaans First Additional Language, Mathematics, History, Life Sciences, Physical Sciences and Life Orientation.

“In my personal experience, it was good for different reasons despite the fact that we lost out on a few things that we looked forward to in our junior years of school,” Casey said.

“Being head boy during a pandemic gave me an opportunity to do things differently, allowed me to experiment in my leadership abilities and showed me how to lead a team online.”

Casey added how challenging leading a school online was.

“Even when we were back at school I wasn’t able to see all the other grades which was difficult, but it proved to be a positive challenge which I think we did well on,” he said.

The matriculant said he was expecting a full house of distinctions.

“I am expecting distinctions in all eight subjects. I have achieved distinctions in all those subjects before in my previous grades throughout the years and am hoping to continue the train.”

His accolades include public speaking, football and academics. The greatest of these are his honours award, and re-award for academic excellence.

Casey said he had plans on studying further in Actuarial Sciences.

He advised other pupils to have and maintain their support structures throughout their high school career.

“What was helpful for me was having support structures, which will start from grade eight until grade 12. It’s more of advice for everyday life rather than one’s schooling career, if you have a good support structure around you and are able to lean on the people around you, you can do anything you put your mind to.”

