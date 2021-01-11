matric 11.1.2021 12:22 pm

1 death, 238 positive Covid-19 tests recorded among matric markers

Siyanda Ndlovu
1 death, 238 positive Covid-19 tests recorded among matric markers

Picture: iStock

So far, the department has reported that a total of 2703 markers, out of 46,024, have withdrawn from the 181 marking centres.

About 238 markers of National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric scripts have tested positive for the coronavirus across the country, with one death reported.

This was revealed on Monday by the Department of Basic Department’s director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, during an update on the progress made in marking centres across the country.

Mweli has visited six provinces where he has been monitoring marking in 181 centres across the country.

The one person who passed away was based at the Estcourt marking centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

“About three markers from that centre have already tested positive but the province is already doing mandatory testing of all markers at Estcourt.”

ALSO READ: Sadtu calls for matric paper marking in Estcourt to stop until all markers tested

“The nine other markers who were in contact with the marker who passed on have been in isolation. They have been tested and they all came negative.”

So far, the department has reported that a total of 2703 markers, out of 46,024, have withdrawn from the 181 marking centres.

The department said it was not worried about the numbers of withdrawals because it had more than enough markers to fill the void.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
No grace period for vehicle disks expired during lockdown 11.1.2021
Aviation authority CEO laments mask-less passengers during airport check 8.1.2021
Nehawu worried over rising Covid-19 infections among front-line workers 8.1.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mining industry in the dark over Act

Editorials Time for Trump to depart the stage

Editorials Survey explains SA’s dozy leaders

world soccer It’s official: Percy Tau to play for Brighton in the English Premier League

Business News US Capitol riot: what the markets show


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition