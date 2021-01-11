1 death, 238 positive Covid-19 tests recorded among matric markers

About 238 markers of National Senior Certificate (NSC) matric scripts have tested positive for the coronavirus across the country, with one death reported.

This was revealed on Monday by the Department of Basic Department’s director-general, Mathanzima Mweli, during an update on the progress made in marking centres across the country.

Mweli has visited six provinces where he has been monitoring marking in 181 centres across the country.

The one person who passed away was based at the Estcourt marking centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

“About three markers from that centre have already tested positive but the province is already doing mandatory testing of all markers at Estcourt.”

“The nine other markers who were in contact with the marker who passed on have been in isolation. They have been tested and they all came negative.”

So far, the department has reported that a total of 2703 markers, out of 46,024, have withdrawn from the 181 marking centres.

The department said it was not worried about the numbers of withdrawals because it had more than enough markers to fill the void.

