There is confusion and concern days ahead of the primary school reopening, following an early close for the winter break after infections skyrocketed last month.



Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is due to make an announcement on the matter tomorrow. However, Johan Deacon from The Federation of Governing Bodies of South African Schools (Fedsas) said there was no indication the reopening would be delayed.



“I have been in many national and provincial department meetings the past few days and the general feeling was that schools will open on Monday,” Deacon said.

He said the school readiness reports suggest most schools were ready to reopen next week except for the 139 schools that were damaged in the violent looting in KwaZulu Natal. He said there was only one school in Gauteng that was badly damaged.



“As far as we are concerned, the schools will reopen 100% for primary and special needs pupils on 2 August. We as Fedsa hope the high schools will also reopen,” Deacon said.





Nomusa Cembi, media officer for the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union (Sadtu), said they were still assessing

the state of readiness for the reopening of schools.



“Pupils have lost a lot of time, but we are worried because of lockdown level 4,” she said.



Chembi said there were also space issues at some schools.



“We haven’t seen the department deliver mobile classes to improve space in our schools yet,” Chembi said.



Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) South Africa said in a press release the impact of disrupted education since the Covid outbreak has been devastating, with pupils between 75% and a full school year behind where they should be.



The rotational attendance, sporadic school closures and days off for specific grades have resulted in school children losing 54% of learning time.



It has been reported that between 400 000 and 500 000 pupilshave dropped out of school over the past 16 months.



“The reality is that South Africa cannot afford to lose another pupil or another hour of learning time,” Christine Muhigana from Unicef South Africa said.



Muhigana said it was vital that every child got back into the classroom, safely and immediately.

Education professor Mary Metcalfe said the department has managed well in terms of readiness to return to school in the past year.



Metcalfe said the department had committed to getting the necessary resources to schools so they could practice the important protocols of handwashing and mask wearing.



“Full-time attendance is an essential step for the country because there has been so much loss in learning time,” Metcalfe said.



Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow education MEC Khume Ramulifho said the party believes that pupils and teachers must return next week.



“The education sector had an advantage as they were prioritised for vaccination. This was a good decision to ensure learning and teaching continue without disruption so we prepare the future for our children,” Ramulifho said.



He added the rotational system hasn’t allowed pupils to receive effective teaching, especially the foundation phase. He said the returning of all primary school pupils from 2 August, will cover some lost learning opportunities.



