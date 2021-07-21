Learners in Limbo after schools were looted and food stolen

Siyanda Ndlovu

Minister of basic education to provide clarity on Sunday.

Scores of children who depend on schools nutrition programme are in limbo in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Gauteng (GP) after 143 schools were vandalised and looted in the provinces amid violent protests last week.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said on Wednesday that schools will reopen as scheduled on the 26th despite the disturbance by looting that happened in both provinces.

She said that 139 schools were affected in KZN and only four in GP.

“Equipment and food meant for the school nutrition programme was stolen,” said Ntshavheni.

“Which means that these schools are unable to provide the school nutrition programme to the vulnerable learners.”

Ntshavheni said that the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will brief the nation on the prepared for the re-opening of schools on Sunday.

“As announced by the President, the schools are scheduled to reopen on 26 July and the Department of Basic Education is proceeding with plans for the reopening,” said Ntshavheni.

On affected Sassa offices and post offices for the payment of social grants

Ntshavheni said that following the violence and looting, only 20 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) local offices and 21 Post Offices in KZN and were vandalised and burnt down.

She said that in Gauteng, one Sassa office located in Alexandra was burnt down and beneficiaries have been referred to alternative sites.

“These offices are not offering social services and beneficiaries have been advised to use ATM and shops to access their social grants,” Ntshavheni said.

She said that the Sassa grants meant to be paid on 20 July have been postponed to a later date, adding that they were concerned as the government by these acts.

“This is of great concern to us as government because this will have great impact on the vulnerable who will not be able to access social support from Sassa,” Ntshavheni said.