Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Premium Journalist
5 minute read
25 Jun 2021
7:03 pm
Covid-19
Covid-19 | Education | Premium

Mixed reactions to schools reopening amid Covid-19 surges

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

Both public and private schools are struggling to police risky behaviour in children, says Dr Daniel Israel.

Picture: iStock
Reopening schools to full capacity in Gauteng could spell disaster for the already stretched healthcare system, says a doctor. This as concerned parents, unions and school organisations debate the risks and benefits of allowing thousands of pupils to return to classrooms at full capacity next month. One of the most dangers for general practitioner Dr Daniel Israel is the difficulty teachers have in policing children’s behaviour to such actions as wearing a mask, washing hands and keeping social distance. “Teenagers tend to be rebellious and don’t always think of the consequences,” said Israel From 6 July, schools grades R to...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

NEWS

More than 105,000 teachers vaccinated as more vaccines arrive in SA
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

NEWS

Covid-19 loses the fight against 101-year-old Gogo
1 week ago
1 week ago

NEWS

Teachers' 300k vaccines arrive, SA reaches 2 million jab mark
1 week ago
1 week ago

NEWS

Keep pupils away from social gatherings -Schäfer
1 week ago
1 week ago