21 Jun 2021
NW education nightmare: R351m unused despite schools falling apart

In 2014, the now NW education department caretaker allegedly appointed two companies for a R14 million job of designing and installing 40 high-mast lights.

In July 2011, Johannes Mohlala, second from right, was suspended by then North West finance MEC Louisa Mabe after alleged souring relations between the two and other managers, including 'unbecoming conduct', which Mohlala vehemently denied. Picture: Twitter
The basic education is yet to explain the logic behind appointing Johannes Mohlala, who has an ostensibly dubious past, as caretaker of the North West education department. The erstwhile municipal manager of Fetakgomo Greater Tubatse municipality in Limpopo was in July 2018 announced by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga as the head of the national intervention team deployed to stabilise the North West. This after President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to place the province under administration due to deteriorating governance in the wake of violent protests for then embattled North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo to go. ALSO READ: Instability, criminal acts,...

