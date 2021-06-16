Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
Premium Journalist
6 minute read
16 Jun 2021
7:25 pm
Education
Education | Premium

Digital literacy can turn around SA’s youth unemployment crisis

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni

Youths have the opportunity to usher in a young society that does not depend on government for employment.

Picture: iStock
Digital illiteracy is blocking out large swathes of the population from emerging sects of the job market as entire industries are being transformed by the fourth industrial revolution. But young people are taking the lead in closing the great digital divide between those who have the digital literacy to thrive in the economy and those who are left in the dark, say experts From South Africa's private schools which offer coding and software development classes, to the rural public schools where teachers can't use laptops, South Africa's great digital divide is well documented. But the post Covid-19 era promises to...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

NEWS

Apathy driving young people to the edge
1 hour ago
1 hour ago

NEWS

Ramaphosa launches online platform for job opportunities
6 hours ago
6 hours ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

'Young people have no reason to be proud of us' - Azapo president
1 day ago
1 day ago

LIFESTYLE

Watch: Steve Hofmeyr thinks Coca-Cola cares about new 'Boer Cola'
1 day ago
1 day ago