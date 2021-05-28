All Grade R-7 pupils must return to school on 26 July

Molefe Seeletsa

All primary school pupils and schools for learners with special education needs will return to their normal classes.

Primary school pupils will have to return to school two months from now after this was gazetted by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Friday.

According to the government gazette, all pupils from Grade R to 7 and all schools for learners with special education needs – from Grade R to 12, will return to their normal classes on 26 July.

This is provided that a risk adjusted differentiated strategy is implemented.

“A risk adjusted differentiated strategy means an approach to school attendance that is determined by the direction the pandemic is taking in the district municipality and country,” the gazette reads.

The amended regulations state that “a primary school, a school for learners with special education needs that returns to the traditional timetabling model and school hostels must comply with the social distancing, minimum health and safety measures on Covid-19, as contemplated in the directions” where practicable.

It further indicated that teaching and learning can be conducted outside the classroom provided that all health and safety measures are followed.

“A primary school and a school for learners with special education needs that returns to the traditional timetabling model must utilise all the available rooms or spaces at the school to prevent overcrowding in a classroom.”

The movement of learners “must be minimised during teaching time with teachers rotating between lessons”, the regulations stated.

Contact sports

The regulations reiterated that contact sports at schools still remain suspended as the number of Covid-19 cases increase in South Africa.

However, non-contact sport training in schools is still permitted provided protocols are observed and there is no physical contact between participants.

“Procedures to prevent and combat the spread of Covid-19, non-contact sport training and intra-school matches, non-contact sport-related activities, and all arts and culture intra-school activities, except choirs, may resume without any spectators.”

Suspended contact sports:

Soccer

Netball

Rugby

Hockey

Basketball

Baseball

Softball

Non-contact sports:

Aquatic (except water-polo which is deemed to be contact)

Athletics

Tennis

Chess

Cricket

Gymnastics

Table tennis

Volleyball

Goalball

