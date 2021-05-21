Parents advised to visit schools only for emergencies

Cathy Dlodlo

This comes after several schools in the province were forced to close their doors temporarily.

The Free State Education Department has asked parents and members of the public not to visit schools as part of stricter measures against the spread of Covid-19.

Provincial Department of Education spokesperson Howard Ndaba says teachers, administrative staff and children have tested positive in several schools and schools must now offer lessons online.

He says that at one of the schools in Bloemfontein, Eunice High School, learners – including those in the residence – were sent home. Ndaba says the school will reopen its doors on May 31. Learners will receive online lessons from today.

Another school, Tebang Primary School, was closed after 5 teachers and 11 learners tested positive. Schools in the Xhariep region were worst affected with a total of one teacher who died, 14 who tested positive and 30 children in isolation after being tested.

Howard says in an effort to curb the spread of the pandemic, they have called for visitors to be admitted to schools only in emergencies.

This article was republished from OFM News with permission