Rorisang Kgosana
19 May 2021
5:20 am
Education
Depression fears if schools pause sports during third wave

The Department of Education is debating halting sports activities at schools but experts agree this could have major psychological and physical ramifications.

Picture: iStock
As the government ponders halting school sports during the Covid-19 third wave, experts have warned that keeping kids off the playing fields could increase childhood obesity and contribute to low self-esteem among pupils. In addition, scores of sports coaches employed by schools could be left penniless by any ban on playing. With eight schools in Gauteng being affected by Covid-19 infections, which the education department attributed to sports events, the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) will today be deliberating on closing sports events. While it was likely school sports will be cancelled due to the imminent third wave, children who...

