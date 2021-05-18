WATCH: Teacher caught on camera beating young boy

Molefe Seeletsa

A video emerged on social media showing a primary school teacher beating a young boy at Nchuncheko Primary School in Soshanguve.

While corporal punishment has been banned in South African schools for many years, it appears some teachers continue to resort to it.

The boy can be heard crying and whimpering in the five-second clip while the woman slaps him on the head.

The Gauteng department of education said it was were aware of the complaint. However, Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona did not respond to questions sent by The Citizen.

He later responded on Twitter.

“We are attending to this matter, educator precautionary transferred to the District Office, DC Hearing scheduled for Monday, 24 May 2021. Counselling is provided to the child and family,” Mabona’s online response reads.

Tsa Pitori Online Magazine reported earlier on Tuesday that the teacher in question also allegedly abuses pupils at the school by taking away their lunch and money.

