12 EC kids get bursaries to prestigious high school

In addition to their bursaries, the pupils have also been given cellphones and data to ensure they stay connected.

For a group of 12 previously disadvantaged pupils from the Eastern Cape towns of Bedford and Cookhouse, being awarded a highly prized high school scholarship to the prestigious Gill College could not have come at a better time.

According to the Amakhala Emoyeni Community Trust Fund’s Nomabali Mapela, the trust’s Adopt A Learner scholarship programme will not only see the pupils studying at Gill College – known for its academic excellence and 100% matric pass rate tradition – but also the beneficiaries have been given cellphones with data.

“Taking account of the importance of connectivity during the Covid-19 pandemic, they will be provided with monthly data to assist them with their online learning and research assignments,” Mapela said.

“We are grateful to the Bedford and Cookhouse Community Trusts as well Amakhala Emoyeni Windfarm for this noble gesture and their commitment to the upliftment of the communities they work in.

“The Adopt A Learner project covers full tuition, boarding fees and all educational needs.”

Gill College, a high school in Somerset East, was founded in 1869 as a university. It was named after Dr William Gill who died in 1863, leaving his large estate for the establishment of a college of higher education.

Gill College was officially opened in 1869, with its architecture based on the University of Glasgow.

In 1903, a change in educational regulations led to Gill College becoming a high school.

The school’s notable alumni include former rugby union players Michael du Plessis, Hannes Marais, FA Meiring and Willie du Plessis.

