Rorisang Kgosana
Premium Journalist
3 minute read
21 Apr 2021
5:00 am
Education
Education | Premium

Teachers, pupils drowning in new education demands

Rorisang Kgosana

While it might appear that schooling is back to normal, this is far from true as Covid-19 regulations prevent pupils from adequate education.

Picture: iStock
  The country's basic education system is far from being back to normal, as rotational learning, lack of infrastructure and teachers working under challenging conditions all contribute to a backlog in learning and poor performance in schools. While schools and teachers are trying to catch up on lost time due to the Covid-19 pandemic and work with limited resources while adhering to pandemic protocols, children have not returned to school full time and are still attending classes on a rotational basis. This is due to space constraints which hinder the ability to ensure social distancing in the classrooms, said director...

Read more on these topics