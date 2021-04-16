WATCH: More school bullying, this time in Germiston

Nica Richards

One of the learners has since been suspended after a fight was recorded at Dinwiddie High School this week.

In the same week that 15-year-old Lufuno Mavhunga was found dead in her home after her bullying incident went viral, another video of two girl pupils fighting has emerged.

In the video posted on Twitter on Thursday night, the two can be seen in what appears to be a bathroom. One girl is seen leaning over the other, while trying to strangle her.

The school where the incident took place was said to be Dinwiddie High School in Germiston.

The school has not yet responded to requests for comment or phone calls.

After the girl on the floor slaps and wrestles her way out of the chokehold, the other learner can be seen pulling her hair and dragging her around.

The video ends as the girl on the floor struggles to her feet.

Other pupils can be seen walking around in the bathroom, but no one intervenes.

Zero-tolerance of bullying

On Thursday, Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi released a scathing statement about bullying and “ill-discipline” by learners at Gauteng schools, touching on the incident at Dinwiddie.

He said the incident involved two Grade 10 learners on Monday and that the school “intervened immediately”.

Preliminary investigations on Wednesday saw one of the pupils placed on precautionary suspension and the “parents of both learners were duly appraised”.

The girls will also face a disciplinary hearing next week.

Other learners at Dinwiddie have received psychosocial support and Lesufi said the school had since initiated “several measures to curb similar future incidents” of school bullying.

“First of all, I need to make it abundantly clear that our schools can never be sites of violent conduct, assaults or bullying.

“Violence has no place in our schools and we call on school management to work with parents and the department of education to ensure we bring these acts of ill-discipline and misconduct to a swift end,” Lesufi said.

He pointed to an incident on Thursday, in which a Grade 11 boy allegedly stabbed a Grade 12 learner in Orlando West. The perpetrator has since been suspended with immediate effect.

In another incident, a group of pupils from Letsibogo Secondary School in Meadowlands were recorded fighting with another learner on Monday.

Teachers intervened and parents were called to the school the following day. One learner has since been suspended and the other is receiving counselling.