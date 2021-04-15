Pupil stabbed at Soweto school, Lesufi wants probe into school violence

Citizen reporter

This after a Grade 12 pupil from Emadwaleni Secondary School in Orlando West was stabbed by a Grade 11 pupil on Thursday.

Since then, two incidents of violence at schools have surfaced on social media this week.

A group of pupils at Letsibogo Secondary School in Meadowlands were captured seemingly fighting another learner with dreadlocks.

Another video in Dinwiddie High School in Germiston shows two Grade 10 girl pupils engaging in violent conduct in what appears to be the school toilets.

Lesufi has since condemned violent conduct in schools and called for investigations amid the spike of violence in Gauteng schools.

“Our schools should be the centres of excellence, not sites of violence and other anti-social behavior,” said Lesufi.

Lesufi has since challenged parents to engage with children in ensuring that the scourge does not get out of hand.

“We call on parents to play their role and talk to their children, as well, about ill-discipline and violence as this is a societal challenge,” Lesufi said.

“I need to make it abundantly clear that our schools can never be sites of violent conduct, assaults, or bullying. Violence has no place at our schools and we call on school management to work with parents and the Department to ensure we bring these acts of ill-discipline and misconduct to a swift end,” added Lesufi.

This week the issue of violence in schools reared its ugly head after a Mbilwi Secondary School pupil committed suicide following her assault outside the school premises.