Motshekga not satisfied with answers after teen’s death at Limpopo school

Siyanda Ndlovu

'I am not confident with what the principal said, maybe the meeting was too big for him,' Motshekga said.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says she is not satisfied with the answers provided by Mbilwi Secondary School during her visit after learning of the graphic events that led to a teenager’s death.

“I am not confident with what the principal said,” Motshekga said.

Maybe the meeting was too big for him… I have heard after the meeting that the school has had disciplinary issues… We have not identified the problem.

She said that the provincial department of education would revisit the school to hold another meeting with the school to identify problems at the school.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SHRC) also announced on Wednesday it would be conducting a fact-finding visit to the school.

“The endeavoured visit is aimed at gathering more information on the tragic events which occurred within this community and to raise increased awareness on the importance of children’s rights,” reads the commission’s statement.

“The commission underscores the importance of section 28 of the Constitution which determines that the best interests of children are considered paramount in all matters considering them.”

It is claimed that a grade 10 Limpopo schoolgirl committed suicide after a video of her being bullied by fellow pupils went viral.

ALSO READ: Uproar at bullying incident at Mbilwi Secondary School

However, the cause of death is as yet unknown as the department is awaiting a formal report from the authorities, according to Limpopo education spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene.

In the video, the pupil is seen being confronted by two girls. The perpetrators are seen slapping her numerous times. The victim can be seen grabbing the pupil who is assaulting her in an attempt to block the slaps.

In the background, other pupils can be heard screaming and cheering the perpetrator.