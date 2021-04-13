Uproar at bullying incident at Mbilwi Secondary School

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The video has caused outrage, with social media users calling for action using the hashtag #JusticeForLufuno.

The Limpopo department is investigating a video showing a grade 10 Mbilwi Secondary School pupil being bullied by another learner outside the school premises on Monday.

In the video, the defenceless girl is attacked by a pupil as others look on, with some cheering the attacker.

In another video, some of the learners can be seen trying to stop the perpetrator to no avail.

The learner has since died.

Limpopo MEC for education Polly Boshielo said she had noted with concern the growing number of bullying incidents in the country’s schools involving learners.

The MEC said she was alerted to the video on Tuesday morning.

“It is quite disturbing to witness this level of violent behaviour among young people. We strongly condemn such conduct that has turned our schools into horrendous havens of those who have no regards for their peers. Bullying is wrong and will never be tolerated in our schools,” Boshielo said.

“We send our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased learner and pledge our commitment to ensuring that all those involved in bullying incidents are made to face the consequences of their actions.”

Having been bullied myself, that video just breaks my heart. Bullying makes you question everything about yourself, why me? What’s wrong with me? It slowly eats at your sanity, never mind what happens to your emotions because those are in shambles from day 1

One SA Movement Mmusi Maimane called on Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to visit the family of the deceased learner during her oversight visit to Limpopo this week.

“There must be #JusticeForLufuno. This is a parent’s worst nightmare. It’s heartbreaking,” Maimane said.

“I hope that the minister of basic education visits the school and the family while she is on her Limpopo oversight. No school in our nation should entertain bullying in any shape or form.”

The department condemned another physical altercation on video involving grade 12 learners from Nthuba High School in the province.

The video has been making the rounds on social media since Friday last week.

“Details of this incident have been requested from the school principal on and due disciplinary processes will be undertaken immediately,” Boshielo said.