WATCH: Parktown Boys High pupils suspended following fight

'We do not tolerate any sort of violent behaviour in our schools,' says MEC Panyazi Lesufi.

Two Parktown Boys High School pupils who were recorded fighting on Thursday have been suspended, the Gauteng Education department said.

Video footage shows the incident occurring in the afternoon at the school’s tuckshop. In the video, one pupil violently attacks another before being stopped by a group of learners.

“Gauteng education MEC Mr Panyaza Lesufi strongly condemns the ill-behaviour displayed by a group of Grade 12 learners from Parktown Boys High School who were recorded having a violent altercation on Thursday, 8 April 2021,” said spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

“We do not tolerate any sort of violent behaviour in our schools. Learners must focus on their studies and if a matter arises which bothers them they must consult with their educators or principals about it instead of taking matters into their own hands.”

Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde