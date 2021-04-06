Lesufi calls for one SA history curriculum in public and private education

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called on the government to implement a single South African struggle history curriculum for both the public and private sector education sectors.

Lesufi was speaking to the media at the wreath laying and commemoration ceremony of late freedom fighter Solomon Mahlangu on Tuesday.

He emphasised the importance of teaching in schools about the country’s painful struggle.

In a low-key style, Lesufi bashed the private education sector’s negligence of teaching about the country’s struggle.

“It cant be comrades that children of Orania will rather pass here, go to Voortrekker and forget about Solomon Mahlangu,” Lesufi said.

“Children of those who oppressed us are the ones who should be here, children of those who still deny that we sacrificed. We reconciled with them so that this country can be free. Their children should be here so they can acknowledge the painful history of our country.

“But that will not happen so long as we still have a separate curriculum for public education and a separate curriculum for private education.”

He said the country deserved a single SA struggle history curriculum and one examination.

“Those who want to run away from public education because we are teaching our children about Solomon Mahlangu, when they go to private education they must find Albertina Sisulu, Beyers Naudé and Sabelo Phama.”

Lesufi said the hard work and sacrifices of freedom fighters like Mahlangu and their legacies would be lost if the country continued on its present path.

“It can’t be that children of Orania, will rather pass here, and go to Voortrekker, and forget about #SolomonMahlangu.” – Education MEC in Gauteng, Panyaza Lesufi. Stay tuned to #Newzroom405 for more. pic.twitter.com/BIOn2fPcHw — Newzroom Afrika (@Newzroom405) April 6, 2021

