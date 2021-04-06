DBE publishes revised tariffs for exam fees

The national Treasury has granted permission, in terms of section 7.3.1 of the treasury tegulations, for the department of basic education to revise the tariffs for certification and examination fees relating to the National Senior Certificate (NSC).

This tariffs have been revised for the period 2021-22 to 2023-24.

This is for candidates who are not satisfied with their results. They are able to apply for either a re-mark or re-check. Application forms for re-marking or re-checking of examination answer scripts are available from schools or examination centres

The new tariffs have been published ahead of the supplementary examinations starting on 5 May 2021.

ALSO READ: Education dept invites 2020 matric pupils to register for May/June supplementary exams

Below are the new tariffs:

Replacement and reissue of a Senior Certificate/ National Senior Certificate: R141 (2021-22), R153 (2022-23) and R164 (2023-24)

Changes or amendments on certificates (re-issue): R141 (2021-22), R153 (2022-23) and R164 (2023-24)

Confirmation document issued prior to the certificate (system generated document): R52 (2021-22), R55 (2022-23) and R57 (2023-24)

Confirmation document issued prior to the certificate (system generated document): R52 (2021-22), R55 (2022-23) and R57 (2023-24) Letter to embassy and authentication of qualifications (work/study abroad): R52 (2021-22), R55 (2022-23) and R57 (2023-24)

Re-issue of a statement of results (provincial): R52 (2021-22), R55 (2022-23) and R57 (2023-24)

Replacement of Standard 6,7,8,9 and 10 practical certificates: R141 (2021-22), R153 (2022-23), R164 (2023-24)

Replacement of a teacher’s certified statement/diploma: R141 (2021-22), R153 (2022-23), R164 (2023-24)

Statement for teacher qualifications: R52 (2021-22), R55 (2022-23) and R57 (2023-24)

Verification of qualification prior to 1992 for government organisations: R52 (2021-22), R55 (2022-23) and R57 (2023-24)

Verification of qualification prior to 1992 for non-government institutions: R75 (2021-22), R79 (2022-23) and R82 (2023-24)

Examination fees

Re-mark: R104 (2021-22), R110 (2022-23) and R116 (2023-24)

Recheck:- R25 (2021-22), R27 (2022-23) and R29 (2023-24)

Viewing: R200 (2021-22), R212 (2022-23) and R220 (2023-24)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.