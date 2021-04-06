 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Closure of Vhembe schools raises villagers’ ire

Education 3 hours ago

Community leaders have asked Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to intervene and reopen the schools.

Eric Naki
06 Apr 2021
05:35:34 AM
PREMIUM!
Closure of Vhembe schools raises villagers’ ire

Picture: iStock

The Limpopo department of education has defended its decision to close four schools in the Vhembe East district, saying this was justified in order to ensure children received the education they deserved. Provincial department spokeswoman Tidimalo Chuene said the decision to close down Matshikiri, Fandani, Tshibalo and Tshianzwane primary schools was based on the need to merge them because of low enrolment numbers. In a report on the merger prepared by the department, Matshikiri, based at Musunda village in Hamakuya, which had 74 pupils, was merged with Tshikondeni primary. Only four teachers served pupils from Grade R to Grade 7,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Only one out of 27 municipalities in Limpopo gets clean audit  10.7.2020
WATCH: Limpopo education dept condemns incident of learner wasting hand sanitiser 9.7.2020
Fallout from Vhembe council reshuffle divides Limpopo ANC 17.6.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World Russia’s Putin allowed to stay in power until 2036

Proteas Proteas keeper De Kock escapes fake fielding charge

Opinion Here’s why it’s not true that SA roads are the most dangerous

Business News Amid threat of darkness, Eskom says it won’t be ‘bullied’ by Oracle

Politics ‘ANC has never protected me’ – Zuma lifts lid on top six meeting

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.