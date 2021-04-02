 
 
SA’s first cannabis campus: Welcome to Cheeba academy

Education 2 hours ago

Cheeba Academy hopes to cultivate the cannabis industry’s future leaders, while also supporting the Eastern Cape’s ‘illicit’ dagga farmers.

Nica Richards
02 Apr 2021
06:00:32 AM
SA's first cannabis campus: Welcome to Cheeba academy

First student, Ilan Du Toit with Nevironn Felix working on the grow area at the Cheeba Cannabis Academy in Vereeniging. Opening for their first classes soon, Africas first dedicated Cannabis academy aims to deliver an all rounded education in all things cannabis with the aim to equip people with the knowledge needed as the Cannabis industry grows in South Africa and worldwide. Picture: Neil McCartney

It is estimated that South Africa’s cannabis industry could be worth R27 billion by 2023.  And though this estimation may not seem realistic at present, the country’s first cannabis campus has come to the town of Vereeniging, and is a promising a move towards helping South Africa realise its full potential to take advantage of the cannabis industry.  Cheeba Africa’s Cheeba Academy, promises a revolutionary way of learning about this multi-faceted plant, and how to make it a profitable investment for everyone.  What is Cheeba Academy?  Cheeba will be welcoming their first 15 students on Tuesday, made of an “eclectic...

Celebs & viral WATCH: Where to go, what to do, and what to eat this Easter long weekend

Eish! Easter alcohol transport: Did NDZ ban booze movement? No, but yes…

Lifestyle April fool! The best pranks from today

Food and Drink 6 brunch spots to try this long weekend

News Dudu Gumede: much more than a colleague

