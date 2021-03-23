 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Mental health issues plaguing SA’s struggling students

Education 2 mins ago

The ongoing battle of student protests has further exacerbate mental health issues among students, and could lead to crime if left ignored.

Rorisang Kgosana
23 Mar 2021
05:17:34 PM
PREMIUM!
Mental health issues plaguing SA’s struggling students

Wits University students demonstrate outside a campus in Parktown, 9 March 2021, Johannesburg, during a protest as they demand that all academically deserving students must be allowed to register, including those with historical debt. Picture: Michel Bega

While students of the country continue to fight for free education, they are also saddled with a continuous battle against mental health issues such as depression and anxiety. According to experts these issues require urgent attention at community level, as leaving them untreated could lead to criminal acts and a never-ending vicious cycle. Since the Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated mental health issues across all age groups, depression and anxiety are issues much more frequently seen among students in the country. ALSO READ: Isolation, financial stress lead to lockdown mental health pandemic These are further exacerbated by academic and financial pressures and...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Barrel of rifle in student protest welded shut, no live rounds found 19.3.2021
Students march to court as four cops appear for man’s death 17.3.2021
UCT SRC claims 2,500 students risk ‘financial exclusion’ 12.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

matric Friday cut-off to register for matric exam rewrites

Opinion Does legislation protect SA consumers?

Environment Thousands toast marshmallows at Iceland’s erupting volcano

General FW de Klerk Foundation slams Zuma, ‘race-based empowerment’

Covid-19 Two-thirds of SA could be infected before they are vaccinated

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.