 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Zuma is proud of protesting students’

Education 1 hour ago

‘I never imagined that in 2021, we are fighting the same thing we fought for in 2015,’ says #FeesMustFall activist.

Rorisang Kgosana
18 Mar 2021
02:48:50 PM
PREMIUM!
‘Zuma is proud of protesting students’

Fees Must Fall activist Bonginkosi Khanyile says he is shocked to see their sacrifice having come to naught. Picture: Jacques Nelles

While some Fees Must Fall movement activists are still dealing with the consequences of criminal records attained during their fight for free higher education, one of their formerly imprisoned comrades says he is shocked to see their sacrifice having come to naught. Bonginkosi Khanyile, who was convicted for his involvement in the strikes between 2015 and 2016, says he never imagined students would be fighting for the same cause in 2021. Protests sparked up at institutions of higher learning in recent weeks, with the same demands of free education and an end to financial exclusion. Students are also calling for...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Ipid investigates after student allegedly shot by cops in Braamfontein 17.3.2021
Cosatu, SACP call on the government to ensure NSFAS is adequately funded 17.3.2021
Could government be legally forced to provide free education? 16.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}
love winning

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment Bitcoin on course to use nearly 1% of the world’s electricity

General WATCH: No Covid-19 compliance as Zulu king’s remains fetched from mortuary

Motoring News It’s official: SA’s roads the most dangerous in the world

World Atlanta-area shooting spree leaves 8 dead

Courts Constitution gives Ramaphosa ‘privacy’, court hears

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.