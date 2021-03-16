Education 16.3.2021 12:58 pm

EFF blasted over free education calls to foreign nationals 

Siyanda Ndlovu
EFF blasted over free education calls to foreign nationals 

The protest action saw student registration come to a halt at the institution. Students are calling for free education and scrapping of the registration fees. Picture: Alaister Russell

The #Nofreeeducationtoforeigners was trending on Tuesday with most of the tweeps saying party has lost the way.

Tweeps were up in arms on Tuesday lambasting calls by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) student command calling for free education for all foreign African nationals in South Africa.

The #Nofreeeducationtoforeigners was trending on Tuesday with a huge majority of the tweeps saying that EFF has lost the way.

Students since Monday have embarked on a nationwide shutdown crying foul of financial exclusion and calling for free higher education.

Students from different political formations have since drafted a joint memorandum with seven key requests.

One request that has not been spared criticism by many is one proposed by the EFFSC that education for all foreign nationals studying in SA be made free as well.

“We demand that the university dismantles the upfront 75% payment of fees for African international students,” reads the request in the memorandum.

The EFF is known for advocating for the rights of African nationals and calling for a united Africa.

ALSO READ: EFF calls for one currency across Africa

In January the party made controversial calls to the government when it asked for the opening up of borders to foreign nationals from neighbouring countries. At the time the country was riding through the devastating second wave of the Covid-19 and forced to go back to national alert Level 3 of the lockdown.

Back in 2019 the party called for the scrapping of borders and implementation of the monitoring of free movement from one country to another.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Acting public protector to meet minister over student protests 16.3.2021
TUT students ‘not taking part’ in university fees shutdown 15.3.2021
US protesters demand justice one year after Breonna Taylor’s killing 14.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Writing off historic debt would collapse universities, says Jansen

Opinion Time for Saps to be held accountable for their murders

Education The ‘Michiel Kühn saga’: Education MEC accused of ‘race-baiting’ 

News Update Daily news update: Adam Habib apologises, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala pass away

Courts Mogoeng to appeal ruling ‘forcing’ him apologise for pro-Israel remarks


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition