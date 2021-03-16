 
 
SA can ill afford Zuma’s ‘free education’ – expert

Education

South Africa can ill afford unmitigated free education. The policy could work if those who received education funding through Nsfas paid back the money.

Eric Naki
16 Mar 2021
05:13:54 AM
Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture Neil McCartney

The ANC is in a dilemma about implementing its own policy decision on free education as the policy needs to be implemented incrementally. This is the view of political analyst Prof Lesiba Teffo, who said the ANC dilemma could be the fact that enough financial resources should available for free eduction to be possible. “Certain policy decisions that the ANC is taking are aspirational. There are those policies that can be implemented here and now and there those that can be implemented incrementally over a long period of time,” Teffo said. University students met the ANC top six at the...

