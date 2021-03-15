 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Writing off historic debt would collapse universities, says Jansen

Education 46 mins ago

Prof Jonathan Jansen wants government to cover 50% of historic debt, but Prof Patrick Bond says it can be written it off entirely and responsibly.

Sipho Mabena
15 Mar 2021
07:10:24 PM
PREMIUM!
Writing off historic debt would collapse universities, says Jansen

A student confront members of the Saps in Braamfontein on 10 March 2021, after a man was shot dead when police fired rubber bullets in an attempt to disperse protesting Wits University students. Picture: Sibongumenzi Sibiya

The demon of historic student debt will rear its ugly head each year until a permanent solution is found, with experts proposing that at least 50% of student debt be covered by the fiscus. At the University of Witwatersrand alone, 8124 students are at risk of financial exclusion due to historic debt. ALSO READ:  TUT students not taking part in university fees shutdown The Student Representative Committee said this meant that even though the affected students passed their exams and had been readmitted, they would be barred from continuing their studies for no reason other than that they are poor....

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Higher education dept cannot clear student debt – Blade Nzimande 15.3.2021
WATCH: Bullets fly as Wits students protest over debt exclusion 9.3.2021
Higher education academic year likely to end in March 2021, says Nzimande 21.7.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Columns Time for Saps to be held accountable for their murders

Education The ‘Michiel Kühn saga’: Education MEC accused of ‘race-baiting’ 

News Update Daily news update: Adam Habib apologises, actors Menzi Ngubane and Noxolo Maqashalala pass away

Courts Mogoeng to appeal ruling ‘forcing’ him apologise for pro-Israel remarks

Load Shedding Stage 2 load shedding extended to Wednesday, Eskom announces

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.