How safe are your kids when they’re at school?

Schools may claim to be following Covid-19 protocols, but are your children really safe in the hands of the teachers and are they fully equipped or trained? The department of education has launched an investigation after a primary school teacher failed to assist a seven year old playing outside during break – and blamed social distancing requirements. The pupil’s upset mother said she had received a phone call from the school on Friday last week to tell her that her daughter, who is in Grade 1, had fallen off a horse and landed on her head. “When I got to...

Schools may claim to be following Covid-19 protocols, but are your children really safe in the hands of the teachers and are they fully equipped or trained?

The department of education has launched an investigation after a primary school teacher failed to assist a seven year old playing outside during break – and blamed social distancing requirements.

The pupil’s upset mother said she had received a phone call from the school on Friday last week to tell her that her daughter, who is in Grade 1, had fallen off a horse and landed on her head.

“When I got to her she had bruises in her face and her nose and mouth were bleeding.”

The mother rushed her daughter to hospital for a check-up as a precaution. When she asked her daughter what had happened, she could not remember.

“She only remembers waking up and the teacher telling her to get up.”

The doctor said there were many explanations for what could have caused her daughter to pass out before falling off.

“It could be anything from epilepsy, to wearing a mask for too long, especially in the current climate.”

This week, the mother made contact with the school about the incident and “they told me because of social distancing, they could not help her”.

The headmaster explained the teachers could only assist the pupils if they had gloves on.

“The headmaster then said they have ordered gloves.” The mother said it is with a heavy heart that she has to send her daughter back to school.

“What if she faints again and there is no one to help her?”

Department of education spokesman Steve Mabona said the department viewed these allegations in a very serious light and had launched an investigation.

“Necessary disciplinary action will be taken pending the outcome of the investigations to prevent a recurrence.”

Mabona said although schools were urged to strictly adhere to Covid-19 health and safety protocols, that did not warrant injured pupils being left unattended.

Mabona said all public schools had, through the Occupational Health and Safety Act, formed school safety committees “to ensure first aid kits are fully equipped, utilised and well maintained”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.