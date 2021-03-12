 
 
‘I am so done with that school,’ says banished Limpopo principal

Education 17 mins ago

Mary Baloyi, who was chased away from school by an angry community after her school produced no matric passes last year, has been booked off work for stress and depression.

Alex Japho Matlala
12 Mar 2021
05:43:18 AM
A Limpopo school principal, who was chased away from school by an angry community after her school produced no matric passes last year, has been booked off work for stress and depression by a doctor. The principal, Mary Baloyi of Ralerumo Secondary School in Taulome, Bolobedu, near Modjadjiskloof, is now resting at home. Baloyi said her problems started a day after she was chased away from the school.  The community accused her of failing to produce passes in the 2020 matric exams. “When I got home after I escaped death from the angry community, which was baying for my blood,...

