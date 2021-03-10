NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

A non-profit organisation which has been providing supplementary Maths support to high school pupils has helped its Diepsloot Class of 2020 achieve a 100% pass rate for Pure Maths.

OLICO said that in assisting the class of 2020 to cope throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, it shifted to online WhatsApp lessons after supporters of the organisation donated data and devices to assist pupils.

OLICO’s Mathematics coordinator Dr Lynn Bowie said the results of the OLICO matriculants had reinforced the importance of ensuring there was a good solid foundation in Mathematics.

“If pupils are to have any chance of success in Mathematics, they need to get on top of their foundational skills and fundamentals in Grade 7, 8 and 9. Despite the massive disruption of a global pandemic, OLICO pupils managed to achieve incredible results because of these foundations and the ongoing support of their teachers and OLICO tutors.

“We’re especially pleased to have been able to supplement the work of their school teachers with the provision of skilled tutors and a tailored use of purpose-built technology,” said Bowie.

She said pupils attended after-school classes two to three times a week.

Matriculant Rendani Singo joined OLICO six years ago.

He said studying during lockdown was hard and challenging. “I am excited to pursue my dream career in Information Sciences,” Singo said.

Her classmate Respond Mabeba said: “Studying during lockdown was difficult, but OLICO provided data to do some online studying with them and it made the studying during lockdown very simple for us. OLICO helped me to pass Maths, and knowing how to solve mathematical equations when they come.”

Phakama Xabanisa said she planned to study civil engineering. “Ever since I joined OLICO, my Mathematics has improved to the point where this is possible.”

Qhamani Sobisho used to hate Mathematics, but now loves the subject. Thapelo Motshegare wants to be an Aeronautical Engineer.

“Being at home during lockdown was challenging because often I had to take care of my little brother and have difficulties with data or network signal, but teachers and tutors were trying their best and helping us a lot. From the first time I attended OLICO, I’ve seen an improvement in Maths,” Motshegare said.

