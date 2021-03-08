A heavy police presence was observed outside Danie Malan Primary School in Pretoria north, with frustrated parents wanting their children to be placed at the school leading a protest.

Those in tow included the Farmer Youth Movement as emotions ran high outside the school.

One of the parents, Tami Sahabngu, said parents had reached out to the district head office, which in turn promised the children would be placed at the weekend.

This had not yet happened, Shabangu told The Citizen.

“Our children have been sitting at home for four weeks and the department is aware of this, but they are not communicating with us.”

“We know of one child who committed suicide because the pressure of being placed was too much,” Shabangu said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Parents, EFF disrupt classes at Pretoria school, demanding placement

Parents in the Pretoria north area said the issue of non-placement was a struggle for them and their children, juxtaposed with nearby Soshanguve, where placements seemed to go off without a hitch.

On Monday, emotions boiled over, with police called to intervene to keep existing and prospective parents apart.

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said they were aware of the incident at the school and maintained the department had placed all learners in the area.

He denied some learners in the Pretoria north area were not yet placed in a school.

Danie Malan’s school governing body said they were putting plans in place to ensure the school does not lose any more academic time and to ensure the safety of the pupils and teachers.

“The protesters identified themselves as concerned parents who did not get a placement at the school. We place on record that school placements are handled by the department and not by the school,” the SGB said in a statement.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.