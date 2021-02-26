Dept given deadline to fix vandalised Diepsloot schools or else…

As it celebrated its 100% matric pass rate, Diepsloot Secondary School has been “temporarily” shut down as it was vandalised during the December holidays. More than 1,500 pupils are yet to resume classes while 2021 matrics are accommodated at the nearby Sunrise Secondary School. Most of the school’s windows have been smashed or stolen; electric cables and power circuits cut; and taps, water pumps, books, lights, kitchen utensils and toilet seats were stolen. ALSO READ: Diepsloot: Theft and vandalism keeps schools shut School governing body (SGB) chairman Matome Monyemangene said they have given the department of education until Monday to...

School governing body (SGB) chairman Matome Monyemangene said they have given the department of education until Monday to fix the situation before they mobilise parents and visit the MEC’s office.

“We also don’t have enough personal protective equipment for pupils. The teachers who came two weeks before the reopening of schools had to ask to use toilets in neighbouring houses,” he said.

Monyemangene added that the SGB had written several letters to the MEC’s office, but nothing has come out of it.

“Even before the school was vandalised, we pleaded with the department to build a proper school for us or at the least fix the toilets, water system and the fence, but nothing has been done.

“No wonder the school is easily vandalised. These people can walk in and out as they please and we can’t do anything about it.”

Gauteng education department spokesman Steve Mabona told The Citizen the biggest work will be restoring electricity and sanitation at the school.

“We have contractors on site at four different schools. We anticipate to finish the work during the weekend and we hope affected schools will resume on Monday,” he said.

A parent, Linnety Ndiweni, said she was disappointed in the government and the school.

“As a parent it’s sad to see your child not attending any classes… I have not had any formal communication from the school why the kids are not going to school,” she said.

