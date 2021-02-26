 
 
Dept given deadline to fix vandalised Diepsloot schools or else…

The SGB had written several letters to the education MEC’s office, but nothing has come out of it.

Reitumetse Makwea
26 Feb 2021
06:45:26 AM
Vandalised toilets at Diepsloot Secondary School Water and Classroom Project in Johannesburg, 25 February 2021. The School hwas vandalised during the school holidays in December and January.Picture;Nigel Sibanda

As it celebrated its 100% matric pass rate, Diepsloot Secondary School has been “temporarily” shut down as it was vandalised during the December holidays. More than 1,500 pupils are yet to resume classes while 2021 matrics are accommodated at the nearby Sunrise Secondary School. Most of the school’s windows have been smashed or stolen; electric cables and power circuits cut; and taps, water pumps, books, lights, kitchen utensils and toilet seats were stolen. ALSO READ: Diepsloot: Theft and vandalism keeps schools shut School governing body (SGB) chairman Matome Monyemangene said they have given the department of education until Monday to...

