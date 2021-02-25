Celebration as gardener Robert Maposa, 43, completes his LLB degree at Unisa

Robert Maposa has been hailed as a hero by his community after completing his LLB degree at Unisa.

Maposa, 43, decided to break barriers and provide a better life for himself, his wife Hitahlula, and their two sons, Wonderful and Timothy.

After completing matric at the age of 28, he worked various odd jobs and in the garden of the Smith family, until he saved up enough money to pay for his studies.

Robert told Rekord he realised early on in his life that if he didn’t stand up for himself, no one would.

“Coming from where I am, if you don’t make things happen for yourself, no one will help you.

“I know it took long for me to achieve my goal of getting a university degree, but God gave me two hands, and I worked hard for what I achieved.”

Jonathan Smith, 23, has looked up to 43-year-old Robert for the last 15 years, admiring his perseverance and motivation to achieve more and be better.

“I have been so fortunate to grow up around Robert, when I was younger he would tell me stories and let me help in the garden. As I’ve grown, I’ve learned to appreciate his kind spirit even more and I couldn’t be prouder of what he has achieved. I know given the slightest chance that he will be a major success,” Smith said.

ALSO READ: The Unisa mess – a study in patience

As finding a job in the current economic climate has proven difficult without a vehicle of his own, Smith, launched a crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy to surprise Robert with a second-hand car to expand his work opportunities as he prepares for his board exams.

Overwhelmed with support, Smith’s campaign to purchase a set of wheels for Robert has raised over R42,000 towards the fundraising target of R60,000 with contributions from 85 donors.

ALSO READ: Ex-Chiefs star completes university degree

“We are so excited to read Robert the messages of support he has received and let him know that we have been raising funds for a car for him in ‘secret’. He has worked so hard and so diligently for so long, he really deserves all the praise,” Smith said.

“Any additional funds raised by the campaign will be used to purchase Robert a laptop and smart work clothes as he begins his professional career.”

Robert dreams of becoming an advocate one day after completing his articles.

“I dream of becoming an advocate, owning my own business or practice and providing a wonderful life of opportunity for my wife and children,” he said.

This article was republished from Rekord East with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.