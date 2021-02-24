WATCH: Lesufi lashes out at ‘disruptive’ communities for bad matric marks

Gauteng education MEC Phanyaza Lesufi has lashed out communities in Sebokeng and Deveyton, the two Sedibeng West and Gauteng East department districts whose matric pupils performed the worst in the 2020 matric examinations.

Lesufi blamed disruptive protests when learners returned to school last year for bringing the overall pass rate down. He referred to those behind the disruptions as selfish.

The two districts suffered major disruptions when parents and civil organisations in these communities stopped learners from going to school, Lesufi pointed out. These included pupils from Thokoza, Duduza, Ethwathwa Daveyton, Sebokeng and Everton.

“I am saddened to announce that these two districts became the two worst performing in the province and affected our performance as a province,” Lesufi said.

So I want to take an opportunity to say to these communities you have denied a child the right to go an proceed with their future because of your selfish interests thinking that you’re a political hero by disrupting our children and denying them to go to school.”

Gauteng matrics performed second best in the country, with an 83,3% pass rate after the Free State’s 85.1% pass rate.

Tshwane South was the top-performing district for the second year in a row.

Despite a tumultuous year, the Matric 2020 pass rate of was better than expected by basic education Education minister Angie Motshkekga, at, 76.2%

Over 20 000 learners wrote the matric exams last year, despite months of school closures sweeping changes to the learning environment.

