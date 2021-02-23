 
 
Disruptions in 2020 could hit matric class of 2021 extra hard

Education 19 mins ago

While the matric 2020 group outperformed expectations, the 2021 group could face challenges due to a disrupted Grade 11 year, experts say.

Rorisang Kgosana
23 Feb 2021
03:41:11 PM
This year's matric class could find it hard going, having missed out on much of Grade 11. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

While the 2020 class of matriculants outperformed expectations amid the global pandemic, the 2021 group could face more challenges due to a disrupted Grade 11 year as not only did they lose a term of learning, but attended school on a rotational basis, experts say. This year’s matric group passed their Grade 11 year without writing examinations but by writing tests and only focusing on fundamental subjects required to continue into the final grade. While their predecessors passed with an impressive 76.2%, it was because they had the foundation of a normal year in 2019, said education expert Mary Metcalfe....

