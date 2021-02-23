This morning, millions of young South African learned of their matric results. With a 5.1 % drop from the 2019 results, a lot of them have to change their plans because the failed. Some learned they cannot go to university because they did not get a bachelor’s pass.

Some students with their final marks qualify for university but were rejected based on their mid-year results. It might also be confusing for them what to do next.

The prospects of going to university might be dimmed for many, but there are practical things one could put into place.

Rewrite your matric, or upgrade your marks?

The government offers a second chance to upgrade your marks and meet the entry requirements. You could upgrade a specific subject, or rewrite the whole exam. You can do this in different places, either in a public adult centre where you get classroom time or go to a private accredited institution.

Apply again

You also have an opportunity to re-apply to the university of your choice if your final marks meet the minimum requirements. You can fill out the form and submit it as soon as applications are open. University applications for 2021 are currently closed.

Apply for an internship or learnership

The minimum entry for a learnership and some internships is a matric certificate. This is a structured learning programme that allows you to study and learn practically. If you decide to reapply for university, you can spend the next 12 months in a learning programme that will get you ready or make you change your career choice.

These programmes offer a stipend and your transport and food money will be covered if you can’t afford it yourself.

Consider a FET College

Further Education and Training (FET) colleges are credible options to consider if you are determined to study but did not get accepted into university. You can study the course of your choice and pursue a diploma.

Do a bridging course

A bridging course offers students the opportunity to upgrade their marks while getting ready to do a degree. Colleges like Damelin and Intec offer bridging courses and most of the major universities also offer the same. Check which institution you prefer, then inquire about application requirements and due dates.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.