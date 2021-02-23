UKZN distances itself from matric upgrade centres

The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has distanced itself from ‘Matric Upgrade Centres’ which surface every year, at the time of the release of National Senior Certificate results.

UKZN warned that it is no way affiliated to these centres, and urged students to be cautious.

“On their various social media platforms, these centres seek to portray that they are affiliated, or are somehow in a relationship with, or recognised by, the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

“They do this through various means including the unauthorised and unlawful use of the UKZN logo, name or branding, and photographs of university property.

“They offer registration and classes on UKZN campuses without permission or approval; offering accommodation at times without the university’s permission.

“The university confirms that no ‘Matric Upgrade Centre’ or ‘UKZN Foundation Programme’ opportunity has been approved, sanctioned or authorised by the university, and 2020 Grade 12 pupils, their parents and guardians are warned to be circumspect about applying or registering,” the university said in a statement. UKZN said it would institute legal action against any Matric Upgrade Centre found to be unlawfully representing itself as being associated with the university. If you are uncertain about ‘upgrading your matric’ and require further information and guidance, please contact the Department of Basic Education at www.education.gov.za, the KZN Department of Education at www.kzneducation.gov.za, or the high school where you were registered and wrote your 2020 NSC examinations, for help.

