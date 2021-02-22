Get your matric results right here on The Citizen

The matric class of 2020 came out with a 76.2% pass rate during a year that forced learners not only to adapt to a devastating pandemic and massive class disruptions.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga announced the long-awaited results on Monday afternoon, 22 February 2020, following a thumbs up of the final results from quality assurance board Umalusi last week despite the leak of the Mathematics and Science Paper examination papers.

The Free State province again took the number one spot, with a 85.1% pass rate, declining by 3.2% from 2019. Gauteng again came in second place, declining by 3.5% to 83.8%.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) candidates are set to receive their examination results on Tuesday morning.

This is after the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) released its matric exam results on last Friday. The IEB achieved a 98.07% overall pass rate.

