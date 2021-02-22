WATCH LIVE: Matric results 2020 announcement

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga is announcing the matric results of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examination for the class of 2020.

The results were approved last week by education quality assurance body Umalusi, following a tough year of challenges including a pandemic, the closure of schools, and leaked examination papers.

In addition, more than 20 000 matriculants were unaccounted for in various provinces ahead of last year’s final exams, with fears that these might be drop-outs.

UPDATE: JUST IN | Matric 2020 pass rate of 76.2% better than expected ‘blood bath’ – Min Motshekga

