‘Education under ANC has failed black kids’

Democratic Allicance (DA) shadow minister for basic education Baxolile “Bax” Nodada has lashed out at the African National Congress (ANC), saying education under its government remained a misery for many black children. “The reality is that if you were to have the misfortune of being a poor child growing up in South Africa, you would most likely be one of the 50% of Grade 1 pupils who will never write the matric examination,” he said during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate in parliamenton Wednesday. “Most certainly you would be one of the 80% of children who would...

Democratic Allicance (DA) shadow minister for basic education Baxolile “Bax” Nodada has lashed out at the African National Congress (ANC), saying education under its government remained a misery for many black children.

“The reality is that if you were to have the misfortune of being a poor child growing up in South Africa, you would most likely be one of the 50% of Grade 1 pupils who will never write the matric examination,” he said during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate in parliamenton Wednesday.

“Most certainly you would be one of the 80% of children who would receive an education that is among the very worst in the world – an education that will consign you to a lifetime of poverty.”

ALSO READ: Over 16,000 learners still looking for school placements – Motshekga

According to Nodada, if the children survived crossing rivers or dying in a pit toilet and manage to write and pass matric, chances were that they would be among the 75% of matriculants without a bachelor’s pass with no hope of

accessing higher education.

He said under the ANC, those who manage to attain a diploma or degree end up being part of the thousands of graduates sitting at home.

“When the ANC education system is done with you, you will be part of the over 10 million unemployed South Africans of which 60% are young people.”

READ MORE: Back to school facing some hurdles in Limpopo

Nodada said President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise to eradicate unsafe and inappropriate sanitation facilities within three years was hollow and he was lied to about the real situation.

He said over 3,700 schools had no access to water and over 4,000 still had pit toilets.

“[Pupils] are denied their fundamental right to education while over R1 billion is cut from school infrastructure to bailout a failed SOE like SAA.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.