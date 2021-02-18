 
 
‘Education under ANC has failed black kids’

Education

‘Pupils are denied their fundamental right to education while over R1 billion is cut from school infrastructure.’

Eric Naki
18 Feb 2021
05:31:48 AM
MEC Panyaza Lesufi inside one of the classrooms at True grace combiend school school at Ivory Park in Johannesburg, 8 October 2020, before closing it down fornot registered wi5th the department. Picture;Nigel Sibanda

Democratic Allicance (DA) shadow minister for basic education Baxolile “Bax” Nodada has lashed out at the African National Congress (ANC), saying education under its government remained a misery for many black children. “The reality is that if you were to have the misfortune of being a poor child growing up in South Africa, you would most likely be one of the 50% of Grade 1 pupils who will never write the matric examination,” he said during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) debate in parliamenton Wednesday. “Most certainly you would be one of the 80% of children who would...

