Back to school facing some hurdles in Limpopo

Education 1 week ago

For the past three weeks, Limpopo has been hard-hit by floods due to the tropical storm Eloise, which swept parts of the country.

Alex Japho Matlala
17 Feb 2021
08:06:06 AM
Picture: iStock

There has been a rocky start to schools opening this week in Limpopo after pupils from several communities could not access their schools on Monday and on Tuesday due to flooding, collapsed classrooms and shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE). MEC for basic education in Limpopo, Polley Boshielo spent the better part of past two days visiting schools in the Capricorn, Vhembe and Mopani regions. For the past three weeks, Limpopo has been hard-hit by floods due to the tropical storm Eloise, which swept parts of the country. Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State, Northern Cape and Gauteng have been hard-hit, according...

