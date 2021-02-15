WATCH: Back to school for learners

1/9 Pupils from Curtis Nkondo School of Specialisation in Zola, Soweto, queue up for the first day of school on 15 February 2021. Photo: Michel Bega 2/9 Pupils from Curtis Nkondo School of Specialisation in Zola, Soweto, queue up for the first day of school on 15 February 2021. Photo: Michel Bega 3/9 Pupils from Curtis Nkondo School of Specialisation in Zola, Soweto, queue up for the first day of school on 15 February 2021. Photo: Michel Bega 4/9 Pupils from Curtis Nkondo School of Specialisation in Zola, Soweto, queue up for the first day of school on 15 February 2021. Photo: Michel Bega 5/9 Grade R at the brand new Abram Hlophe Primary School in Katlehong on 15 February 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney 6/9 Grade R at the brand new Abram Hlophe Primary School in Katlehong on 15 February 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney 7/9 Anton Lembede Mathematics, Sciences and Technology Academy officially being opened in Durban. Picture: Twitter @Nabeelah_Shaikh 8/9 Anton Lembede Mathematics, Sciences and Technology Academy officially being opened in Durban. Picture: Twitter @Nabeelah_Shaikh 9/9 Anton Lembede Mathematics, Sciences and Technology Academy officially being opened in Durban. Picture: Twitter @Nabeelah_Shaikh

Monday marked the opening of public schools as the governments’ back-to-school schedule officially kicked off following the reopening of some independent schools early this month.

We are now at Boikanyo Primary School to observe the first day of teaching and learning. The learners will also recieve dignity packs and hand sanitisers. pic.twitter.com/MZrdxQLLg1 — GP_HumanSettlements (@GP_DHS) February 15, 2021

After a long two-month holiday, pupils finally headed back to the classroom and officials from the Department of Basic Education visited different schools across the country to monitor their readiness.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the learners would be going to school in shifts and rotationally.

“The latest amended school calendar for 2021, as published by the department, confirms that tomorrow, Monday, February 15 learners are going back to school,” said Motshekga on Sunday.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura and education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, officially opened the state-of-the-art Abram Hlophe Primary School in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni this morning.

Today, I joined Premier @David_Makhura in Katlehong, to officially open the state of the art Abram Hlophe Primary School. We also here to monitor COVID-19 prevention measures. Systems are in place & kids are eager to learn. Great job by the teachers!???????? #BackToSchool pic.twitter.com/cmvbFxGmbT — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) February 15, 2021

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala and MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu opened the Anton Lembede Mathematics, Science and Technology Academy.

Opening of eLibrary with Anton Lembede Mathematics, Science and Technology Academy School of Innovation and Leadership by KZN Premier @sziks and @thedpsa Minister Senzo Mchunu and @DBE_KZN MEC @MshenguKwazi @kzngov #GrowingKZNTogether pic.twitter.com/60WUlcbyvo — KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) February 15, 2021

