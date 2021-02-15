Overall integrity of 2020 exams not compromised, says investigators

The national investigations task team (NITT) says there has been no compromise to the integrity of the 2020 matric exams as a whole.

The NITT investigated the leaks of the maths paper 2 and physical sciences paper 2, marking, verification and the statistical analysis of the marks.

Briefing the media on Sunday, chair of the NITT Hugh Amoore, said given that the spread of the leaked questions was done via WhatsApp, the full extent of the leaks may not be uncovered.

While there were specific candidates who presented evidence of increased performance that should be investigated, this was not group related.

“What appeared from the investigation was that the candidates showed that they did the work individually and there was no evidence of collusion and that the leaks were spread through a WhatsApp message. Based on the evidence that leaks were not widespread

“Any member of any group might have forwarded what she or he had seen to other people. But based on available evidence at the moment, from investigating marking, statistical analysis and interviews, widespread leaks did not occur.

“What we can say with confidence is that there has been no compromise to the integrity of the 2020 combined exam as a whole. While the integrity of the two papers has been marred … it has not been compromised overall,” said Amoore.

According to reports, the question papers were allegedly leaked by a man from a printer contracted by one province. The suspect has question papers in his possession.

While the Maths P2 was compromised, the department of basic education moved in time to replace all other papers under strict security, thus limiting potential damage.

The suspect was arrested and is expected to appear in court again next month.

