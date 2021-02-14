WATCH LIVE: Angie Motshekga briefs SA on state on the reopening of schools

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga briefs members of the media on the state of readiness for the opening of schools, in the context of Covid-19 on Sunday.

This as learners get ready to head back to the school on Monday, 15 February 2021.

ALSO READ: DBE releases official 2021 school calendar

The term ends on 23 April 2021, followed by a week-long break. The second term will run from 3 May until 9 July, with a two-week break. The third term will start on 26 July and end on 1 October, with a break for 10 days.

The fourth term will start on 11 October and end on 15 December.

Watch the briefing below, courtesy of SABC:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.