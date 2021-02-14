Education 14.2.2021 03:08 pm

WATCH LIVE: Angie Motshekga briefs SA on state on the reopening of schools

Citizen reporter
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Learners will start the new school year on Monday, 15 February 2021.

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga briefs members of the media on the state of readiness for the opening of schools, in the context of Covid-19 on Sunday.

This as learners get ready to head back to the school on Monday, 15 February 2021.

The term ends on 23 April 2021, followed by a week-long break. The second term will run from 3 May until 9 July, with a two-week break. The third term will start on 26 July and end on 1 October, with a break for 10 days.

The fourth term will start on 11 October and end on 15 December.

Watch the briefing below, courtesy of SABC: 

