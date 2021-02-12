Motshekga to brief SA on state of readiness for reopening of schools

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will on Sunday brief members of the media on the state of readiness for the opening of schools, in the context of Covid-19.

This as parents prepare to send their children back to school on Monday.

Earlier this week, the department released the 2021 school calendar showing that learners would be heading back to the classroom on 15 February until 23 April 2021, and then get a week-long break.

The second term will run from 3 May until 9 July, with a two-week break. The third term will start on 26 July and end on 1 October, with a break for 10 days.

The fourth term will start on 11 October and end on 15 December.

Meanwhile, the department has called on parents to report schools that have refused to register learners due to unpaid registration fees.

“We would like to warn all school governing bodies and principals to refrain from this illegal practice as it puts unnecessary pressure on parents. Parents are urged to report these unlawful practices to the nearest district or provincial education department offices,” said the department.

Responding to those who have been opposed to the reopening of schools due to safety issues, the minister said it was government’s responsibility to provide education, while also keeping the learners safe.

“We’re quite aware that we’re living in a very difficult time and we’re not even underestimating and undermining the fact that we’re living in a very difficult and scary period.

“The virus is going to be with us for some time, therefore we have no choice but to live side by side with the virus. The children are young and growing and restless, if you disengage them for too long, you risk unplanned, unintended pregnancies if you engage them for too long.

“We’re gonna already begin to have reports of young girls who fell pregnant during the process, they have not returned to school. We risk losing them permanently. We seems to be desperately trying to save the curriculum but we also want to save them against themselves,” she said.

