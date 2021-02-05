Against all odds: Teen pockets 11 distinctions at university

PREMIUM!
Against all odds: Teen pockets 11 distinctions at universityEducation 10 hours ago
She is looking forward to teaching foundation phase.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance
Business News Eskom spent R840 million on flats that can’t be occupied, Scopa hears
Weather Heavy rains not stopping any time soon
Politics No media allowed for Malema and Zuma’s tea date: What will be discussed?
Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma