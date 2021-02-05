Against all odds: Teen pockets 11 distinctions at university

Against all odds, Eastern Cape teenager Siyahluma Majoka, pictured, has broken all barriers to attain 11 distinctions at university. The barriers include being focused while studying during the Covid-19 pandemic; sharing a three-bedroom township home with a family of 17; growing up without knowing her father and being raised by a single parent. Undeterred, Siyahluma (which translates to we are growing) has lived up to the name given to her by her grandmother Mavis, becoming the Nelson Mandela University bachelor of education intermediate teaching top student, with a passion to “making a contribution to young children during the foundation phase...

Against all odds, Eastern Cape teenager Siyahluma Majoka, pictured, has broken all barriers to attain 11 distinctions at university.

The barriers include being focused while studying during the Covid-19 pandemic; sharing a three-bedroom township home with a family of 17; growing up without knowing her father and being raised by a single parent.

Undeterred, Siyahluma (which translates to we are growing) has lived up to the name given to her by her grandmother Mavis, becoming the Nelson Mandela University bachelor of education intermediate teaching top student, with a passion to “making a contribution to young children during the foundation phase of schooling”.

Growing up in Cookhouse, a village 170km north of Port Elizabeth, had challenges for Majoka.

While other children were privileged to grow up with both parents, Majoka had a tough upbringing, with mother Andiswa working as a cleaner at the local police station.

“I don’t know my father because I have always stayed with my mum and granny,” she said.

Reflecting on her sterling academic performance, she said:

“Attaining 11 distinctions given the Covid-19 environment and my situation at home has come about because of trusting in myself and God. This all came through hard work and giving it my all.

“I always knew this would come through working harder – by sticking to my goal. I could not spend much time on campus, which is currently closed.

“I had to do much of the work online while at home, earlier having had to go back to residence on campus to study,” she said.

“Through being focused on my goal in life, I find myself not having challenges of peer pressure. I spend more time indoors studying at home, without friends – avoiding peer pressure at all costs.”

Majoka said the BEd degree in intermediate teaching equipped her to teach from Grade 4 to Grade 7.

“I love education, teaching and helping young children them as they grow up. I will be teaching all subjects, including mathematics.”

The first in her family to attend university, Majoka has paid tribute to Amakhala Emoyeni Community Fund Trust project officer Nomabali Mapela for being her role model.

“I look up to Nomabali as my role model, for being outstanding and patient with everyone – giving us individual attention and motivating us. She has encouraged us to list and write down our goals, which I have been doing.”

The trust has offered her a bursary.

“Amakhala Emoyeni Community Fund Trust is doing good work for the community, having helped me with a bursary.

“They also helped me with the allowance, which I used to buy stationery and everything I needed. I regard them very highly,” Majoka said.

Set to start her experiential training at the local Msobomvu Primary next week, the trust has pledged to provide her with personal protective equipment (PPE) and stationery.

Other community benefits include:

Infrastructure development project at Msobomvu Primary School

Establishment of an eye clinic for the Bedford community

Establishment of the Rise and Shine Bakery Project

Offering bursaries to 14 pupils from previously disadvantaged background for university study

A mobile toilets project.

– brians@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.