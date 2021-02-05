 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Against all odds: Teen pockets 11 distinctions at university

Education 10 hours ago

She is looking forward to teaching foundation phase.

Brian Sokutu
05 Feb 2021
08:01:20 AM
PREMIUM!
Against all odds: Teen pockets 11 distinctions at university

backside graduation hats during commencement success graduates of the university, Concept education congratulation. Graduation Ceremony ,Congratulated the graduates in University during commencement.

Against all odds, Eastern Cape teenager Siyahluma Majoka, pictured, has broken all barriers to attain 11 distinctions at university. The barriers include being focused while studying during the Covid-19 pandemic; sharing a three-bedroom township home with a family of 17; growing up without knowing her father and being raised by a single parent. Undeterred, Siyahluma (which translates to we are growing) has lived up to the name given to her by her grandmother Mavis, becoming the Nelson Mandela University bachelor of education intermediate teaching top student, with a passion to “making a contribution to young children during the foundation phase...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Makhanda families drowning in rubbish dumped in the street 5.2.2021
Hope for SA in a teen’s triumph 5.2.2021
Sassa Eastern Cape boss suspended over sexual harassment allegations 1.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance

Business News Eskom spent R840 million on flats that can’t be occupied, Scopa hears

Weather Heavy rains not stopping any time soon

Politics No media allowed for Malema and Zuma’s tea date: What will be discussed?

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.