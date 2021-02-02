More courses to be offered at University of Mpumalanga

More study opportunities will be available at the University of Mpumalanga for applicants to pursue their academic affairs.

Five new qualifications will be added to the existing 32 programmes.

“The new qualifications are postgraduate programmes, namely BA honours in English, BA honours in sociology, bachelor of commerce honours in economics, postgraduate diplomas in nature conservation and master in science,” explained Dr Paul Maminza, the dean of student affairs.

He added that registration for new students will be open from March 8 until 12, while returning students will register from March 15 to 19. The university’s online registration will open from 22 February for both new and returning students.

ALSO READ: Unisa semester change raises students’ ire

Maminza said that on-campus registration will take place during the registration dates mentioned above.

“The on-campus registration entails self-registration on-site using online systems. New students will be assisted with their registrations. Walk-ins are not encouraged due to the current Covid-19 regulations and also since all undergraduate applications are currently closed.”

The university offers the following qualifications:

Undergraduate programmes

•Bachelor of administration

• Bachelor of arts

•Bachelor of commerce

• Bachelor of development studies

• Diploma in hospitality management

• Bachelor of agricultural extension and rural resources management

• Bachelor of science

• Bachelor of science in environmental science

• Bachelor of science in agriculture

• Diploma in agriculture

• Diploma in animal production

• Diploma in information, communication technology in application development

• Diploma in nature conservation

• Bachelor of education – foundation phase teaching.

Postgraduate programmes

• Bachelor of development studies (honours)

• Bachelor of arts honours in English

• Bachelor of arts honours in sociology

• Bachelor of commerce honours in economics

• Master of development studies

•Bachelor of arts honours in geography

• Bachelor of agriculture honours (agricultural extension and rural resources management)

• Masters of agriculture in agricultural extension

• Master in science

• Master of science in agricultural extension

• Postgraduate diploma in nature conservation

• Advanced diploma in hospitality management

• Master of education – early childhood education

• Advanced diploma in agriculture (agricultural production management)

• Advanced diploma in agriculture in agricultural extension

• Advanced diploma in information and communication technology in applications development

• Advanced diploma in agriculture post harvest technology

• Advanced diploma in nature and conservation.

This article was republished from Lowvelder with permission

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.