PICS: Back to school for private schools, public school teachers also return

The Department of Basic Education has confirmed that there will be a return for pupils this month, as the government’s “back to school” schedule officially kicks off on Monday.

Public school teachers returned to work on Monday morning in order to prepare for the arrival of pupils next week, with schooling officially starting from February 15.

Some private schools resumed classes on Monday though.

They have already started with classes, and pupils have been trooped into class to get schooling underway.

The National Alliance of Independent School Associations (Naisa) and Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (Isasa) welcomed the reopening of private schools.

“We are ready, learners are ready. The schools are more than ready because some of them were supposed to be opened days before,” said Naisa’s Confidence Dikgole in an interview with eNCA.

